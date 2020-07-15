Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was intimidating: Vidya Balan

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for Shakuntala Devi, the eagerly awaited biographical drama based on the life of the world-renowned math genius. The Hindi title is the first Indian language biopic to make its global premiere exclusively on Prime Video and stars National Award winner, Vidya Balan (Kahaani, Tumhari Sulu, The Dirty Picture) as Shakuntala Devi, who was famously referred to as the “human computer” for her ability to do incredibly fast calculations.

“Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating” said actress Vidya Balan. “Her story is inspirational and makes you see how if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster. She was called the ‘Human Computer. The movie is just about the math genius, it is about Shakuntala – the woman and mother. A direct release on Prime Video will bring Shakuntala Devi one step closer to audiences across the globe where they can watch the movie at their convenience.”

Directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the biographical drama also stars Sanya Malhotra (Photograph, Dangal, Badhaai Ho), who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship.

Actors Jisshu Sengupta (Piku, Mardaani 2, Barfi) and Amit Sadh (Breathe, Kai Po Che, Gold) also essay pivotal roles in the film. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. Prime members in India and more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the highly anticipated biopic from July 31.