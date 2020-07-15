Govt should harness potential of youth, says Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need for harnessing the immense potential of the young generation by providing them all the required skills that would be needed in today’s competitive world. He appealed to the YCP government to focus on nurturing and preparing the youth of the state for successfully overcoming the emerging challenges and for converting every crisis into an opportunity.

The TDP chief sent his World Youth Skills Day wishes to the youth in general and AP youth in particular. If the required skill-set was provided, the youth would be able to do wonders with their limitless energy and boundless capabilities. The TDP regime gave required priority to the educational needs of the youth at that time which was why hundreds of engineering colleges were set up. Big boost was given to the Information Technology sector which enabled the Telugu youth to showcase their strengths in front of the world everywhere.

Mr. Naidu underlined the need for holding summits to attract investments so that huge employment opportunities would be created. Over three summits were held during five years of TDP rule. MoUs were signed for Rs. 16 lakh Cr investments with an objective to generate 30 lakh jobs. The potential of AP was highlighted at the global summits like Davos. Both domestic and global investments of Rs. 10 lakh Cr were attracted to the state in just five years. Over 10 lakh jobs were created. AP was moulded into a favourite destination for investments and jobs.

Mr. Naidu asked the government to provide skill development opportunities to the youth during their degree studies itself. Every year, such skilling was given to over 6 lakh degree students in the past. There was a need to bridge the gap between the universities and the industries. For this, the Skill Development Corporation and Knowledge Mission would play a very crucial role. The TDP took such steps that AP stood third in the entire country in youth skill development programmes.

Stating that special employment generation drives were required, the TDP chief said ‘job melas’ helped in giving a lot of hope to the young generation. Even ‘loan melas’ were held to give financial support to the unemployed youth for self-employment. Over 5 lakh unemployed youth were given Rs. 2,000 per month for unemployment allowance so as to help them till they stand on their own.

Mr. Naidu demanded that the government extend benefits to the youth under the schemes such as foreign education, NTR education development and Ambedkar overseas study fund. These benefits were not being given to the youth in the past 14 months. More unfortunately, 70 per cent cut was imposed on the youth welfare budget. It was painful to see the budget allocation reduced from Rs. 2,063 Cr to Rs. 604 Cr. The YCP leaders have scared away investors and industrialists from the state by demanding huge shares and commissions. The ruling party brought ‘government terrorism’ in the state.

Mr. Naidu deplored that the CM has thrown his oft-quoted jobs calendar into the dustbin. In its place, new calendars were brought in for committing atrocities and for taking revenge along political lines. Thousands of youth were implicated in false cases in the name of social media posts. The YCP should stop this vindictive mindset and try to encourage the youth so as to use their limitless potential for the future development of the State.