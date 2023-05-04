Ugram US Premieres Today

Ugram – the second combination film of Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala after Naandhi is releasing tomorrow across the globe and US Premieres will happen today. Sarigama Cinemas is releasing the movie in the United States.

Naandhi was a sensational hit as well as critically-acclaimed. Ugram also promises the same with its promotional content. Naresh will be seen in action avatar like never before in his career. There is a beautiful family emotion as well which will melt the hearts of the audience. The excellent night visuals and Sri Charan Pakala’s sound design are special attractions.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi have produced the movie on a grand scale on their Shine Screens Banner.

Ugram will be available for audience at theater pricing. The movie is a perfect blend of action, emotion, and thrill. Watch it in you nearest theater with your entire family this weekend.

