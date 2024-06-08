Undavalli not to pursue cases against Ramoji

Former MP Undavalli Arunkumar paid rich tributes to the late Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, the chairman of the Eenadu and Magradarsi groups. He said it was a great loss to the people of the two Telugu states.

He said he wanted to meet Ramoji Rao but could not meet him. He filed several cases against Ramoji Rao and his Margadarsi for financial irregularities. The cases are in various stages in the high court and supreme court.

Arunkumar waged a relentless battle against Ramoji Rao during Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy’s period. Income Tax and other departments have conducted searches in Margadarsi and other firms which belonged to Ramoji Rao.

Later, the battle was continued by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The CID officials have conducted raids on the Margadarsi offices. The CID officials have also issued notices to Ramoji Rao asking him to appear before them for questioning on financial irregularities in Margadarsi.

As he died now, Undavalli Arunkumar said that he would not pursue the cases filed against Ramoji Rao and Margadarsi.