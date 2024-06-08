Finally, Ram Charan’s Game Changer reaches last leg

Ram Charan’s Game Changer directed by Shankar has been delayed by years. There are several reasons for the delay and a crucial schedule has been kick-started in and around Rajahmundry today. The team will complete the shoot of Ram Charan by this schedule and he will be a relieved man. The other pending portions that do not need Ram Charan will be completed by the end of this month. Shankar is also focused on the post-production work of Indian 2 that is slated for July release.

Ram Charan was occupied for the entire May and the planned schedule of Game Changer commenced today in East Godavari district. Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Sunil, Srikanth, Anjali and others will be seen in the lead roles in this political drama and Ram Charan plays a dual role as a father and son in Game Changer. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman is the music director. The makers will announce the release date of Game Changer very soon.