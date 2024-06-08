NTR and team shooting in Goa

Young Tiger NTR is back on the sets of his most anticipated film Devara. The pan-Indian action drama is directed by Koratala Siva and the latest schedule commenced in Goa recently. The team is shooting some crucial portions in some of the remote villages of Goa. NTR along with the major cast is participating in the shoot. The schedule will be wrapped up by next weekend. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in Devara and the film will be released in two parts. NTR Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts are the producers of Devara.

All eyes are focused on Anirudh’s music and background score. The first single was impressive and the makers will start the promotions at a later date. Devara is announced for October 10th release in all the Indian languages. NTR is also shooting for War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and the film was announced for August 2025 release. Ayan Mukerji is the director and Yashraj Films are the producers. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s project will roll later this year.