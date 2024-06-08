Sree Leela making her Bollywood Debut?

Sensational Telugu beauty Sree Leela reached to the top in no time and the actress is demanding big money for her upcoming films. Sree Leela is all set to make her Bollywood debut very soon. She is in talks to play the leading lady in Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s film which is titled Diler. The film will be produced by Maddock Films and the film is said to be an intense love story. The shooting formalities will start in August 2024 and an official announcement will be made soon.

Jannat director Kunal Deshmukh will direct this romantic entertainer and Diler releases next year. Sree Leela has taken a long break from work after she had a hectic 2023. Sree Leela will soon join the sets of Ravi Teja’s 75th film that will be directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release. Sree Leela and Ravi Teja are working together for the second time after a super hit like Dhamaka.