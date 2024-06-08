All Telugu shoots cancelled Tomorrow

Marking the respect for the legendary personality Ramoji Rao on his demise, the Telugu Film Chamber announced mourning and all the Telugu film shoots will be cancelled for tomorrow. The entire Telugu film industry is in shock with the demise of Ramoji Rao garu. Several top celebrities went to Ramoji Film City to offer their condolences and pay their last respects for Ramoji Rao. The legendary media baron introduced several directors, actors and technicians who are highly successful and emerged as stars.

Apart from this, he also built a world class studio Ramoji Film City which has extensive space for shoots and post-production. Films like Baahubali, KGF and Pushpa are shot in the space. Several Bollywood films too are being shot in Ramoji Film City, the biggest studio in Asia. Ramoji Rao will be remembered for a long time for his immense contribution to Telugu cinema. He will be missed badly.