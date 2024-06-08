Pawan Kalyan cancels his Delhi Programs today

Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan is in New Delhi and some crucial meetings of NDA alliance are being held in the national capital. After hearing about the untimely demise of Eenadu Groups Chairman Ramoji Rao garu, Pawan Kalyan canceled all his ongoing programs in New Delhi and he will soon reach Hyderabad to pay the last respects for the legendary personality. Ramoji Rao has been associated with films, politics of Telugu states as a media tycoon. Nara Chandrababu Naidu too will fly to Hyderabad and will pay his last respects to Ramoji Rao garu in Ramoji Film City.

The grandson of Ramoji Rao is in the USA and he will reach Hyderabad this evening. The last rites will be held in Ramoji Film City tomorrow morning at 9 AM. Lakhs of people have reached Ramoji Film City to pay their respects to the legendary personality. Telangana government announced state honours.