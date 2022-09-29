Unidentified man breaks into Mahesh Babu’s Residence

Superstar Mahesh Babu is shattered with the demise of his mother Indira Devi garu. A day before her demise, an unexpected incident took place in his residence. A man identified as Krishna tried hard to break into the house of Superstar. He climbed the 30 feet wall and jumped inside. He was badly injured and security personnel identified him and handed over him to the cops.

Krishna is from Odisha and he is working in a nursery. He is currently being treated in a private hospital and the cops will investigate the matter once he recovers. Mahesh and his family were not present when the incident took place. The primary investigation said that Krishna tried to enter into Mahesh Babu’s residence for theft.