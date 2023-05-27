Unstoppable Movie Overseas release by Tangesis group

First we would like to thank our A2B India Production house for trusting & giving us this opportunity to be part of his Exciting New-Comedy Concept film #UNSTOPPABLE for Overseas region to Tangensis Inc

UNSTOPPABLE is a Dramedy (Drama+Comedy) based on the consequences commencing around the ‘money’. It’s an out-n-out fun entertainer. The film stars Sunny and Saptagiri are lead roles. Nakshatra and Aqsa Khan are the female leads. The exciting cast includes Posani, Bittiri satti, pruthvi, raja ravindra, raghu babu, murali goud, anand chakrapani, vikramaditya, lirisha, rupa lakshmi, chammak chandra, shakalaka shankar, mani chandana, geetha singh, gabbar singh batch and others.

Movie Credits :

Movie Name- Unstoppable – Unlimited Fun

Music Director – Bheems Ceciroleo

Singers: Rahul Sipligunj, Bheems Ceciroleo, Sai Madhav & Indravathi Chauhan (Pushpa Fame)

Lyricist- Kasarla Shyam

Dop: Venumuralidhar.V

Editor: Sb Uddhav

Choreography: Bhanu

Co-Producers: Shaik Rafi, Bittu, Ramu Marugonda Producer – Rajith Rao Director – Diamond Rathna Babu

About the movie

Childhood buddies Kohinoor Kalyan (VJ Sunny) and Jilani Ramdas (Saptagiri) are easy-going guys. One day, the two friends lose money on cricket betting. In the process of regaining the lost money, they unintentionally obtain traps in the villains` space, but in exchange, they destroy the villains` entire empire. Are they purposefully stuck in the villain`s domain? If so, why? Is there anything hidden between them and the villains?

First Look of Hero & Heroine and Motion Poster of ‘Unstoppable’ recently and it instantly gained superb response on the media & trade circles. Amidst the buzz around it, most of them referred to the First Look posters as unique and intriguing.

Songs in the film with extraordinary music composed by Bheems Cecirpoleo(Khalidi film). Exciting drama, comedy and emotions will be the major highlights of the movie. Visuals will take the audience to a new world of Unstoppable

Bulk up for Unstoppable comedy from June 8th,onwards in your favorite theaters In USA

For trade and exhibition in your city or Country contact Tangensis Inc Group Sunil@4132629669 /Pawan@8484663695 or email unstoppableunlimitedfun@gmail.com