Buzz: Ram Charan locks Nikhil?

Mega actor Ram Charan is joining hands with his friend Vikram Reddy and the duo floated their own production house V Mega Pictures. There are speculations that Akhil may feature in the debut film of the production house. V Mega Pictures is joining hands with Abhishek Agarwal Arts for a pan-Indian film. The details about the project will be unveiled tomorrow morning at 11:11 AM.

As per the update, young Tollywood actor Nikhil will play the lead role in this periodic attempt. The film will be made on a big-budget and it will have a pan-Indian release. More details about the film will be announced soon. Ram Charan is shooting for Shankar’s Game Changer and the film releases next year. He will soon commence the shoot of Buchi Babu’s sports drama.