Avinash bail petition – TS HC reserves judgment

The Telangana high court vacation bench on Saturday completed hearing on Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy’s bail petition. The court reserved the judgment and posted it to May 31. The court also directed the CBI not to arrest Avinash Reddy till the judgment is given.

The vacation bench headed by Justice M Lakshman heard the arguments on behalf of Avinash Reddy and Suneetha Reddy on Friday and the arguments of CBI on Saturday. The CBI counsel told the court that Avinash Reddy was not cooperating with them in the investigation.

The counsel also told the court that Avinash Reddy was avoiding interrogation on one reason or the other and wanted custodial interrogation. The counsel further told the court that the CBI had collected evidence to prove that Avinash Reddy with political motive had conspired to kill former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

He also told the court that Avinash Reddy joined hands with Yerra Gangi Reddy to kill Vivekananda Reddy. Avinash Reddy also paid Rs 4 crore to Gangi Reddy as part of the conspiracy, the CBI counsel told the court.

When the judge asked the motive behind the murder, the CBI counsel told the court that political rivalry between the family of Avinash Reddy and Vivekananda Reddy was the reason for the murder. He told the court that Vivekananda Reddy opposed giving the Kadapa MP ticket to Avinash Reddy, which ignited the trouble.

He further told the court that CBI would go by the leads it had received during the course of investigation and would not go as desired by Avinash Reddy. The leads available with the CBI as of now point an accusing finger at Avinash Reddy, the CBI counsel said.