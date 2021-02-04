Uppena Trailer: A Perfect Romantic Package

Uppena is one small film that is carrying terrific expectations. It was Devi Sri Prasad’s music album that created a splash across Tollywood circles. Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty are the lead actors in this youthful romantic entertainer that is directed by Buchi Babu. The trailer of the film takes the expectations to the next level. Uppena is a rustic village drama that is perfectly laced with feel-good romance and powerful action. Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty prove that they are the perfect match for their roles.

Vijay Sethupathi roars loud in the role of the lead antagonist and his dubbing looks different. The visuals are terrific and the background score matches the film’s mood well. On the whole, Uppena trailer is a perfect cut and it carries the expectations over and over. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena is slated for release on February 12th across the globe.