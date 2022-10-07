USA : Roommate kills Indian student in dorm room

A 20-year-old Indian student got killed by his roommate and the incident took place in USA’s Purdue University. His roommate was taken into custody. The deceased was identified as Varun Manish Chheda and he was found dead in his room in MacCutcheon Hall, the school campus in West Lafayette in Indiana. The suspect himself called 911 and reported the incident which took place at 12:44 AM (local time). The suspect was identified as Gji Min Sha, a 22-year-old from Korea who is studying a course in cyber security. Varun Manish Chheda and Gji Min Sha are the only roommates of the dorm room.

Lesley Weite, the Chief of Police in Purdue University called the incident sad and senseless. Varun Manish Chheda suffered multiple traumatic injuries as per the reports from the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office. Varun graduated from Park Tudor School in the year 2020 from Indianapolis and he is studying data science in Purdue University. Purdue University President Mitch Daniels called the incident tragic. “More details about the incident are expected after a thorough investigation. Our hearts go out to all those who are affected by this terrible event” told Mitch Daniels.