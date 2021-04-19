Vaishnav Tej’s two-film deal with Mythri Movie Makers

Mega hero Vaishnav Tej made an impressive debut with Uppena and the film is declared as the biggest hit in the recent times among the small budget films. Vaishnav Tej is in huge demand after the release of Uppena. The actor is said to have signed couple of films that will roll soon. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers who produced Uppena is said to have inked a two-film deal with Vaishnav Tej. The youngster is happy to sign the deal and top director Sukumar will finalize the scripts and would co-produce the films on Sukumar Writings banner along with Mythri Movie Makers.

As of now, nothing has been finalized and the discussions are going on. Vaishnav Tej completed the shoot of Krish’s Kondapolam and the film is expected to hit the screens soon. He signed his third film in the direction of Gireesayya and the film starts rolling soon. Ketika Sharma is the leading lady and BVSN Prasad is the producer. The film hits the screens next year.