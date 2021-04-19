Jagan 100-day crackdown on corrupt officials

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been filing cases and arresting corrupt officials for a long time now. But, none of the officials are getting stringent punishment. The cases are also getting delayed for years and years with no quick punishment being given to anybody. The accused officials are also taking a light view of these cases since they are anyhow getting half the salary during the trial period.

Obviously, the existing anti-corruption laws proved to be ineffective. The Jaganmohan Reddy Government has noticed this and it decided to deal with this more firmly. CM Jagan has taken a final decision to give punishment to the corrupt officials within 100 days of their getting caught.

As such, the Jagan Reddy regime issued specific guidelines to the Director General of ACB and other top officials of the department to take further action in this regard. However, the Government has put a small condition in this. The 100-day deadline would be applicable to only those officials who were caught red handed with full evidence in corruption cases.

However, the employees’ circles are wondering whether these guidelines would be implemented strictly. The Supreme Court itself has ordered for speedier disposal of the cases against the people’s representatives but nothing much is happening in this regard even now.