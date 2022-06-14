Vaisshnav Tej signs one more Film

After the super success of Uppena, Mega actor Vaisshnav Tej turned a signing spree. The actor is done with the shoot of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga and the film is heading for release soon. The actor also signed a sports drama for Annapurna Studios and the shoot commenced recently and the film will head for release soon. Vaisshnav Tej signed one more new film and it will be directed by Sai Sowjanya who last directed Naga Shaurya’s Varudu Kaavalenu.

Pelli SandaD fame Sree Leela is finalized to romance Vaisshnav Tej in this untitled romantic entertainer and the shoot commences soon. Trivikram’s home banner Fortune Four Cinemas in association with Sithara Entertainments are the producers. More details about the cast and crew will be announced soon. Vaisshnav Tej is also in talks for a film that will also have Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Trivikram penned the script of the film and the shoot commences next year.