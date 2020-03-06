Pawan Kalyan’s treat for Women’s Day

The shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is happening on a brisk pace in Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios. The court episodes are canned in a special set erected in the studio. Pawan Kalyan is shooting for the film without breaks. Sriram Venu is the director and Dil Raju, Boney Kapoor are the producers. The makers today announced that the first single ‘Maguva Maguva’ will be out on March 8th on the occasion of Women’s Day.

S Thaman is the music composer and ‘Maguva Maguva’ is said to be one of the best numbers from the album. The entire shoot of Vakeel Saab will be wrapped up by April and the film is announced for May 15th release across the globe. Prakash Raj, Anjali and Nivetha Thomas will be seen in other crucial roles in Vakeel Saab.