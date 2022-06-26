Varalaxmi Sarathkumar pens heartfelt note after wrapping up ‘Yashoda’

Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has written a heartfelt letter after sharing a video of some beautiful moments she had while working on the set of her upcoming film, ‘Yashoda’.

‘Varalaxmi Sarathkumar expresses how much she has enjoyed working with the ‘Yashoda’ team as she wraps up her part in the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer.

“A big thank you to team #yashoda. It’s a wrap for me. Had a blast shooting with you all. Can’t wait for you peeps to watch the film,” Varalaxmi’s note reads.

Varalaxmi has managed to capture the nicest moments with her team as they are seen waving at the camera and creating memories on the sets of ‘Yashoda’ in the video she released on Instagram.

The ‘Krack’ actress also thanked her co-actor, Samantha, as she wrote, “Thank you @samantharuthprabhuoffl for being awesome. I had the best time with my directors and especially my darling dop #sugu sir. so much fun. Thank you”.

It is reported that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has an important role in the movie, apart from the other lead cast.

‘Yashoda’ is a woman-oriented sci-fi thriller movie, which is being directed by the duo- Hari and Harish.

The makers of ‘Yashoda’ aim to release it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi & Kannada simultaneously.