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Varanasi Team in Action Mode

Published on March 24, 2026 by nymisha

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Varanasi Team in Action Mode

Superstar Mahesh Babu starrer Varanasi directed by SS Rajamouli is in shooting mode. For the first time in his career, Rajamouli is completing the schedules as per the plan. The team has completed a massive schedule in Georgia and a schedule is planned in Iceland later this year. Before this, Mahesh Babu and the team of Varanasi are shooting for some of the crucial episodes in Hyderabad. An action episode on Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran is canned in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

A massive set is constructed in Ramoji Film City for the action stunt. Strict security is imposed on the sets of the film. Priyanka Chopra is on a break and she has no part in this schedule. Rajamouli is keen to complete the shoot of the film by August this year. Varanasi is aimed for April 7th, 2027 release in all the languages. A global theatrical release is planned and Rajamouli himself will reveal the details. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani is the music composer of Varanasi.

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