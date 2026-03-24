Amaravati Fires Raise Sabotage Fears as Probe Intensifies

A series of fire incidents in Amaravati is causing growing concern. The fires have occurred at key construction sites where underground cable pipes were stored. The pattern is raising serious doubts about whether these are accidents or deliberate acts.

The latest incident took place near Rayapudi close to the HOD towers. Pipes stored at the site caught fire late at night. Thick smoke made it difficult for firefighters to control the blaze. Fire crews and police teams worked together to bring the situation under control. No casualties were reported but material losses were significant.

This is not an isolated case. A few days earlier, high-value HDPE pipes belonging to L&T near Velagapudi were destroyed in a similar fire. Before that, another incident had taken place under similar circumstances. In all cases, only stored construction materials were targeted. This repeated pattern has strengthened suspicions of sabotage.

The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a detailed investigation. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to examine all possible angles. Early findings in one of the earlier incidents suggested signs of intentional fire setting. Investigators found traces of dry grass arranged in a way that allowed flames to spread towards the pipes.

There are also concerns about security lapses. Despite past incidents, proper surveillance and protection measures were not fully strengthened at sensitive construction zones. Questions are now being raised about contractor responsibility and on-ground monitoring.

The timing of these incidents has added to the tension. One of the earlier fires occurred on the day of the Prime Minister’s Amaravati visit. Another took place during a high-level government meeting. The latest incident comes at a time when capital development works are gaining momentum and international funding support has been secured.

State Home Minister Anitha has confirmed that the police are investigating the matter from all angles. She also indicated that there could be attempts to disrupt the progress of Amaravati. The government has made it clear that any conspiracy targeting the capital will be dealt with strictly.

As Amaravati moves forward as a key development project, these repeated fires have become more than just isolated incidents. The investigation will now determine whether this is negligence or a coordinated attempt to derail progress.