Supreme Court Draws a Clear Line on SC Status After Religious Conversion

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India has reaffirmed a long-standing legal position on the relationship between caste identity and religion. The Court ruled that a person who converts to Christianity and continues to practice the faith cannot retain recognition as a member of the Scheduled Caste community.

A bench comprising Justices PK Mishra and NV Anjaria upheld the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s earlier decision. The ruling brings clarity to a sensitive issue that often intersects law, religion, and social identity.

At the heart of the case was a pastor named Chinthada Anand. He had approached the courts claiming that he faced caste-based abuse and threats from individuals in his village. He sought protection under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had dismissed his plea in May 2025. The Court held that Anand had lost his Scheduled Caste status after converting to Christianity. It stated that the legal protections under the SC/ST Act were not available to him. The High Court also observed that holding an SC certificate would not change this position if the individual no longer followed a religion recognised under the Scheduled Caste framework.

Challenging this decision, Anand moved the Supreme Court. He argued that despite his conversion, he continued to face discrimination rooted in caste identity. However, the apex court was not convinced.

The Supreme Court made its position unambiguous. It stated that only those who profess Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism can be recognised as members of the Scheduled Castes. The Court emphasized that conversion to any other religion results in the loss of Scheduled Caste status under the law.

The bench noted that Anand had been actively practising Christianity for more than a decade. He was functioning as a pastor and conducting regular prayer meetings. These facts, the Court said, clearly established that he remained a Christian at the time of the alleged incident.

The judges also pointed out that there was no claim of reconversion to his original faith. There was no evidence that he had been accepted back into his traditional community. This further strengthened the conclusion that he could not invoke protections meant for the Scheduled Castes.

This judgment carries significant legal weight. It reinforces the constitutional framework that links Scheduled Caste recognition to specific religions. It also sets a firm precedent for similar cases in the future.

The ruling is expected to influence ongoing debates around caste, conversion, and social justice. It highlights the complexities of identity in a diverse society like India. At the same time, it underlines the Court’s commitment to interpret the law within the boundaries set by the Constitution.

With this decision, the Supreme Court has once again clarified that legal entitlements tied to caste status are not independent of religious identity.