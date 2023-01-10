Varisu Review

2:55AM Vijay’s rivals try to assassin him,A Big fight at the port

2:50AM Vijay takes up dad’s business empire,begins cleanup process

2:30AM First Half Report :

An average family drama with rich frames.Vijay’s fans may need to keep expectations in check because family scenes take prominence than Vijay in 1st half. A Stronger second half is needed for this film

The crucial father, son conflict hasn’t been handled well.

2:10AM Jimikki Ponnu song sets are rich. Vijay and Rashmika are good

1:55AM Family and business scenes take more screen time than Vijay so far.

1:45AM Vijay who left home

due to conflict with father returns to home after 7 years.

1:35AM The story is about Sarat Kumar’s family. He has three sons : Srikanth, Kick Shyam and Vijay.

1:25AM Vijay’s introduction with a song ‘ Ra Thalaiva’. Unlike his typical massy introduction this offers some new.

1:15AM Varisu movie begins showing the mining deals clash between JP ( Prakashraj ) group and Rajendra Group ( Sharat Kumar)

Varisu is an upcoming family drama of Thalapathy Vijay in Vamshi Paidipalli’s direction. Varisu is being released only in Tamil language and the Telugu version of the film ‘Vaarasudu’ will be released on the 14th of January. Varisu is going to have premiere shows in overseas. Rashmika Mandanna is the lead actress and this is the first straight Tamil film of Dil Raju from his production house. Ajith Thunivu is also releasing on the same day and an equal number of theatres were distributed among both. Let’s take a look at live updates from premieres.

Release date: 11 January 2023 (India)

Director: Vamshi Paidipally

Music director: S. Thaman

Cinematography: Palani Karthik

Language: Tamil

Producers: Dil Raju, Pearl Potluri, Param Potluri, Sireesh

