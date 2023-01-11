RRR wins Golden Globe Award

Indian blockbuster film RRR got nominated for several prestigious international awards. The film bagged a Golden Globe Award in the category of the Best Original Score. Naatu Naatu also impressed the international audience big time and song brought the Golden Globe Award for the team. The film’s music composer MM Keeravani received the honour while the team of RRR cheered up from the crowd. The celebreated the ocassion.

SS Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan were present for the award event along with their families. RRR is a periodic drama that has NTR and Ram Charan playing the lead roles. The film made huge money across the country.