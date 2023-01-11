‘What more can an actor ask for?’: NTR Jr on the Globes red carpet

RRR may have lost the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture (Non-English), but the ‘RRR’ team still has much to celebrate. And celebrate NTR Jr will.

Talking to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ on the red carpet, looking dapper in a tuxedo and bow tie, with wife Lakshmi Pranathi also in black, the ‘RRR’ star said: “It can’t get any better than this. The West accepting us … America, the Mecca of filmmaking … here we are at the Globes. What more can an actor ask for? … We are truly honoured, truly honoured.”

When asked about the ecstatic audience response to the ‘RRR’ screening at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in LA, NTR Jr, after noting how a visit to the century-old cinema was on his bucket list, said: “It blew my mind … That reaction yesterday was nothing less than the reaction back home. People were dancing, people were yelling, people were shouting and screaming. I just loved it, I just loved it.”

He added: “Audiences accepting ‘RRR’ is a very big award altogether. We’ll be truly blessed … It’ll be our pride.”

And what did he plan to do after the awards ceremony was over? With his wife beaming in the background, NTR Jr said: “I just want to relax … chill. Yes, I am going to unwind a little bit.”