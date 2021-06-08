Varun Tej lines up two new Projects?

Mega Prince Varun Tej has done an impressive set of films in his career. He is currently busy with Ghani, a boxing drama directed by Kiran Korrapati. Varun Tej will resume the shoot of the film in July and he has plans to complete the shoot in a month. After this, Varun Tej will resume the shoot of F3 along with Venkatesh and the film will have its theatrical release next year. Varun Tej is occupied for this year for now and he is holding talks with various filmmakers for his upcoming projects.

Varun Tej has been in talks with Venky Kudumula for a film. Varun suggested changes and Venky is currently busy with the script. If all goes well, Varun Tej will sign the project and an official announcement would be made soon. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this project.

Varun Tej is also holding talks with Trinadha Rao Nakkina for a film and the Mega actor is happy with the script. He is said to have given his initial nod for the project. Trinadha Rao Nakkina has been struggling for his next for the past three years. He was in talks with Ravi Teja but the project never happened. Trinadha Rao is now working on Varun Tej’s script. If all goes well, Varun Tej will shoot for two back-to-back films next year.