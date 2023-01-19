Kiran Abbavaran – the new gen’s finest performer is incoming as lead with the movie “Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha” directed by Murali Kishor Abburu on this February 17th 2023. The film is generating immense interest among movie lovers with unique promotions.

Today, makers continued the innovative promotions by releasing the second single Oh Bangaram in an unique way. The film’s team organised a match with the VVIT College cricket team, Guntur, as part of the release of the film’s second single.

In this game, the VVIT College team scored 123 runs. In it, a player named K. Saidulu scored a half-century, and the VBVK team named him man of the match. As promised, he released the melodious single ‘Oh Bangaram.’

Chaitan Bharadwaj magical tune with Bhaskarbatla’s brilliant lyrics made this one an instant addictive. The song sung by Kapil Kapilan is sure going to join everyone’s favourite playlist.

The female lead is played by Kashmira. Murali Sharma plays a key role in the film. Bunny Vas bankrolling the film under GA2 Pictures. Ace producer Allu Aravind presenting the the film. Daniel Viswas and Marthand K Venkatesh are handling the cinematography and editing departments.