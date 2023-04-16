Venky Atluri – Dulquer Salmaan Combination on Cards ?

Venky Atluri with SIR/Vaathi had a strong comeback in Telugu and Tamil. Dulquer Salmaan is planning to expand his market in Telugu and is in touch with several directors. The Malayalam superstar has already bagged big hits in Telugu with Mahanati and Sita Ramam. Venky Atluri recently narrated a script to Dulquer Salmaan and as per the latest buzz, the actor was impressed with it.

Sithara Entertainments, who produced SIR is going to fund Venky for this film also. The skillful director has a sensibility to convey a social message by adding social elements. He proved it once again with SIR. His collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan will be an exciting combination to watch out for. On the flip side, Dulquer Salmaan recently signed a straight Tamil film and a film with Venky Atluri will be his straight third Telugu film. King of Kotha is his next Malayalam film and it is getting ready for August release.