Interesting title for Suriya’s Next

Suriya is busy with his 42nd film and the makers today released the title. The film is titled Kanguva and Shouryam Siva is the director. The title announcement video looks completely different and the film is said to be a periodic drama. Disha Patani is the heroine and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. The makers also announced that Kanguva will release in 3D and in ten languages during early 2024. “Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #Kanguva” posted Suriya along with the poster.

The video has battle shots and Kanguva is made on a lavish budget. Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala and Anand Rah will be playing other important roles in Kanguva. The film is jointly produced by UV Creations and Studio Green.