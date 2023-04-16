Akhil responds about his Relationship Status

Akhil Akkineni has been focused completely on Agent, a high budget action thriller that is directed by Surendar Reddy. The team of Agent interacted with the media last night and kick-started the promotions. Akhil was asked about his relationship status. One of the journalists said that Naga Chaitanya is making noise across social media about dating a girl and the news is now viral. Akhil said that he is just occupied with Agent from the past two years and he is focused on the film.

“I am busy with Agent. I am focused on my body and looks for the film for two years. Let us meet in theatres soon with Agent” told Akhil Akkineni. Agent is releasing on April 28th in theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. AK Entertainments are the producers. Sakshi Vaidya is the heroine and Hiphop Thamize scored the music. Mammootty and Deno Morio played other prominent roles in this action entertainer.