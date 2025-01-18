x
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Home > Movie News

Venky Celebrates SV Success With Mahesh Babu

Published on January 18, 2025 by swathy

Venky Celebrates SV Success With Mahesh Babu

Victory Venkatesh is on cloud nine as his festival release Sankranthiki Vasthunnam continues to dominate the box office, already crossing the breakeven point. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is still going strong.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh threw a party to the team of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam and also his close associates. The celebrations turned extra special with the presence of Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. Director Vamsi Paidipally was also present, along with other guests.

Mahesh Babu, who had previously praised the film, was thanked by Venkatesh during the success meet today for his kind words and support.

