Venky Celebrates SV Success With Mahesh Babu

Victory Venkatesh is on cloud nine as his festival release Sankranthiki Vasthunnam continues to dominate the box office, already crossing the breakeven point. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is still going strong.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh threw a party to the team of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam and also his close associates. The celebrations turned extra special with the presence of Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. Director Vamsi Paidipally was also present, along with other guests.

Mahesh Babu, who had previously praised the film, was thanked by Venkatesh during the success meet today for his kind words and support.