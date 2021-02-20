Venky signs Drishyam 2 Remake

Eight years after the release of Drishyam, the sequel for the Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam 2 is out and it is winning the hearts of the audience across the country. The makers skipped the theatrical release and the film is streaming on Amazon Prime. The last 40 minutes of the film is receiving wide appreciation. Victory Venkatesh who worked in the Telugu remake of Drishyam watched the sequel and he loved it completely.

He signed the sequel and the shoot will commence from next month. Venkatesh is keen to complete the shoot in quick back-to-back schedules. Jeethu Joseph who directed the original will direct the remake. Aashirvad Cinemas in association with Suresh Productions will produce Drishyam 2. Venkatesh completed the shoot of Naarappa recently and he is shooting for a comic entertainer F3 currently.

