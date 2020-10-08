Venky’s salt and pepper look is a surprise

Victory Venkatesh is one actor who mostly never experiments on his looks. The veteran actor will be seen in a new look in his next film Naarappa which is the remake of Asuran. Venkatesh posted a video educating the people to maintain social distancing and wear face masks during this coronavirus time. He was spotted with a grey hair and a thick white beard which left his fans and Tollywood audience in surprise.

The actor has to shoot for some of the portions of Naarappa in this look for a week and has been maintaining the same for some time. Venky will wrap up the portions of Naarappa next month after which he will move to the shoot of F3 from December. Anil Ravipudi will direct F3 and Venkatesh, Varun Tej are the lead actors. Dil Raju is on board to produce F3.