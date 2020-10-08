Pawan Kalyan to start one more remake from January

Pawan Kalyan is in a mad rush and is keen to complete as many projects as he can before he returns back to politics. The actor will complete Chaturmasya Deeksha for Dasara and he would directly head for the shoot of Vakeel Saab. Two back to back schedules are planned and Pawan Kalyan will complete the shoot before the end of November. The actor is keen to take up the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum though he has a strong line up of films. Pawan picked up the project as he can complete the film in a short span and can work with limited crew.

Hence, Krish’s periodic film is delayed. Pawan Kalyan asked Sithara Entertainments to finalize the director at the earliest and commence the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake from January. Vijay Sethupathi or Rana Daggubati will play the other lead role. Trivikram and Sithara Entertainments are finding it tough to get the right director on board for the project. The script work of the project is completed. An official announcement about the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum will be made soon.