Venky’s take on Drishyam 2 remake

Victory Venkatesh reprised the role of Mohanlal in the remake of Drishyam and the film is also a super hit in Telugu. The sequel for the film is releasing in Malayalam on Amazon Prime on February 19th. Drishyam 2 is carrying huge expectations in Malayalam and as the film is heading for a digital release, the entire nation can watch the film on the day of its digital release. There are speculations that Venkatesh will play the lead role in the remake of Drishyam 2.

But Venky is not really keen on the sequel because of the digital release of the film. Most of the audience would watch the film on Amazon Prime and there would be no curiosity left among them. Venky and Suresh Babu discussed about this recently and they decided to stay away from the project. Venky is in talks with Tharun Bhascker for an interesting film and the project starts once Venky is done with the shoot of F3.