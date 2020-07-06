Veteran actress Sumalatha tested positive for coronavirus

Veteran actress and politician Sumalatha Ambareesh is tested positive with coronavirus and Sumalatha herself announced the news. She said that she had mild symptoms of headache and throat infection on Saturday after which she took up the test. Sumalatha is tested positive and she was advised home treatment. Sumalatha is currently following the doctor’s instructions and is in home isolation.

Sumalatha said that she kept herself busy with various activities and tours in her constituency during which she might have infected with the coronavirus. Sumalatha urged everyone who came in contact with her to get tested for coronavirus. She is an MP from Karnataka and she is staying away from films for some time.

The results have arrived today. It is positive with very mild symptoms and I have been advised home treatment.

Hence, I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor’s instructions. (2/n) — Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) July 6, 2020