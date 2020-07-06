Veteran actress Sumalatha tested positive for coronavirus

By
Telugu360
-
0

Veteran actress and politician Sumalatha Ambareesh is tested positive with coronavirus and Sumalatha herself announced the news. She said that she had mild symptoms of headache and throat infection on Saturday after which she took up the test. Sumalatha is tested positive and she was advised home treatment. Sumalatha is currently following the doctor’s instructions and is in home isolation.

Sumalatha said that she kept herself busy with various activities and tours in her constituency during which she might have infected with the coronavirus. Sumalatha urged everyone who came in contact with her to get tested for coronavirus. She is an MP from Karnataka and she is staying away from films for some time.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR