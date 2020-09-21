Veteran director’s surprise in Prabhas’s Next

Veteran director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is celebrating his birthday today. The legendary director of Telugu cinema will be seen playing a crucial role in Prabhas’s next film that will be directed by Nag Ashwin. Marking the birthday of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, the makers made an announcement about the same. The film is expected to roll next year and Deepika Padukone is the leading lady in this sci-fi entertainer that is planned on a massive budget.

“A long awaited dream finally comes true. We are thrilled to welcome #SingeetamSrinivasaRao Garu to our epic. His creative superpowers will surely be a guiding force for us” posted the production house along with wishing the veteran director on his birthday. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is also the mentor of the project which is yet to be titled. C Ashwini Dutt is the producer and the film is aimed for 2023 release.

A long awaited dream finally comes true. We are thrilled to welcome #SingeetamSrinivasaRao Garu to our epic.

His creative superpowers will surely be a guiding force for us.#Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @AshwiniDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/Mxvbs2s7R9 — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 21, 2020