Chaavu Kaburu Challaga First Glimpse: Karthikeya’s Mass Entertainer

Yupp Advert

Young actor Karthikeya shot fame with RX 100 but the actor could not score a remarkable hit post the film’s super success. Top producer Allu Aravind roped the actor for the lead role in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga and the film’s shoot is happening at a fast pace. The actor is celebrating his birthday and marking his birthday, the makers are out with a surprise. The first glimpse of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is out and it promises to be filled with fun. Karthikeya looks perfect and fit as Basthi Balaraju in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga.

The first glimpse hints about the film’s genre and the premises set. Amani plays Karthikeya’s mother in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga and the first glimpse looks impressive and keeps good expectations on the film. Karthikeya plays a driver of a graveyard vehicle in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. Lavanya Tripathi is the leading lady and the makers are keen to release the film in December. GA2 Pictures are the producers. The background score and dialogues sound decent in the first glimpse.