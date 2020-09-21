YCP giving all support to BJP but Centre not giving funds

The YSRCP MPs were extending all out support to all Bills and political decisions of the Modi Government at the Centre. Vijayasai Reddy was crossing all limits to please Modi-Shah. He was even criticising the Congress with greater hatred than even the BJP MPs. But still, the Central Government was not reciprocating to these gestures of YCP MPs. The AP Government was not receiving the expected funds from the Centre both in respect of GST funds and also pending funds towards projects like Polavaram.

Obviously, the Jagan Reddy regime has got too many obligations. The immediate one is that the Centre should turn its head away as AP Capital should be shifted to Visakhapatnam. The YCP MPs have been solely highlighting this. Another obligation is with regard to the illegal assets cases of the CM on which a lot of political heat and dust has been raised already. On such issues, the BJP national leaders are giving indirect support but when it comes to release of Central funds, there is not much help.

With funds problem looming large, the Jagan regime has sent Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar to Delhi along with a delegation to meet Union Jal Sakthi Minister. His sole purpose is to request for release of thousands of crores pending funds for Polavaram project. Jagan Reddy once said this project would be completed with State funds but now his regime was depending totally on Central funds.

CM Jagan’s Cash Transfer welfare schemes coupled with funds crunch are making his regime to make all out efforts now to generate funds from one source or other.