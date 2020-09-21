Anushka’s Nishabdham Trailer: The mystery behind a Haunted Painting

Yupp Advert

Anushka’s comeback film Nishabdham is carrying good expectations and the film is heading for a digital release on October 2nd. The makers released the trailer of the film which reveals about a series of incidents that happen in the life of Sakshi (Anushka) and Anthony (R Madhavan). One should watch the film to connect the dots about a painting in a haunted house and about a mysterious girl (Shalini Pandey) who goes missing. The trailer of Nishabdham showcases the glimpses related to these incidents.

The trailer is well cut and promises to be thrilling until the last frame. The haunting background score and the stunning cinematography work are the major assets of Nishabdham. Anushka, Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Srinivas Avasarala, Anjali, Subbaraju and Micheal Madsen play the major roles in Nishabdham. The trailer makes a decent watch and keeps good expectations on the film. The entire film is shot in USA and is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. People Media Factory, Kona Film Factory bankrolled Nishabdham and the film streams from October 2nd in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages.