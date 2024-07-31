x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
View all stories
Home > Politics

Former Minister expresses concern over Arogyasri scheme

Published on July 31, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya’s Kanguva
image
India to Host 2036 Olympics and Paralympics ?
image
Record budget for Prabhas’ Fauji
image
Thandel Movie Release Date Press Meet
image
Anirudh troubling a Small Attempt

Former Minister expresses concern over Arogyasri scheme

vidadala rajini expresses concern over Arogyasri scheme

Expressing concern over the coalition government’s negligence towards Arogyasri scheme and the resulting anxiety among the public, former Minister Vidadala Rajini demanded clarity from the coalition government on their healthcare policies, emphasizing the need for transparency and continued support for Arogyasri and related healthcare initiatives.

Speaking to the media at her residence here on Wednesday, the former minister highlighted the legacy of the Arogyasri scheme, introduced by the former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2007, which aimed to provide healthcare to the poor, preventing them from being deprived of medical treatment due to financial constraints. She reminded that the Arogyasri scheme has been significantly strengthened, increasing the number of procedures covered from 1,059 to 3,257 in the previous government. She also pointed out that the annual expenditure on Arogyasri during the TDP regime was Rs. 1,000 crore, which has increased to approximately Rs. 4,100 crore under the previous YSRCP’s government administration and also the network of Arogyasri hospitals has expanded from less than 1,000 to over 2,300.

Also Read : Jagan cries foul of Naidu’s white papers

The former Minister refuted claims by coalition ministers about inherited debts, recalling that the YSRCP government settled Rs. 632 crore in unpaid dues left by the previous TDP government. Each month, approximately Rs. 340 crore is spent under Arogyasri and Aarogya Asara. With the implementation of the election code from March onwards, there have been obstacles to payments, she said.

Criticising the central minister Pemmanasani Chandrashekar for his comments on Arogyasri scheme, she said the central minister is echoing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s thoughts. She criticised the current government for attempting to downplay Arogyasri in favour of Ayushman Bharat, noting that Ayushman Bharat covers only 60 lakh people in the state compared to Arogyasri’s coverage of 1.42 crore families. Furthermore, Ayushman Bharat includes only 1,949 procedures compared to the 3,257 under Arogyasri. Also, under Ayushman Bharat, only Rs. 5 lakhs is provided, whereas Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government offered up to Rs. 25 lakhs free of cost under Arogyasri.

She also highlighted the significant healthcare reforms initiated by YSRCP Chief, including the introduction of 17 new medical colleges with an investment of Rs. 8,500 crore, aimed at strengthening medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state. She also mentioned the Family Doctor Concept, which was implemented to provide preventive care at the village level, ensuring accessible healthcare for all.

Next Ex-Minister Suresh flays NDA coalition govt Previous Sharwanand signs a new Film
else

TRENDING

image
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya’s Kanguva
image
Record budget for Prabhas’ Fauji
image
Anirudh troubling a Small Attempt

Latest

image
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya’s Kanguva
image
India to Host 2036 Olympics and Paralympics ?
image
Record budget for Prabhas’ Fauji
image
Thandel Movie Release Date Press Meet
image
Anirudh troubling a Small Attempt

Most Read

image
India to Host 2036 Olympics and Paralympics ?
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Investigates Land Grab Allegations of YSR family
image
Telangana leaders Hawa in Maharashtra elections

Related Articles

Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event Karunya chowdary Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe Vedhika For Fear promotions Narne Nithin engagement with shivani Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe