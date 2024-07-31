Sharwanand signs a new Film

Sharwanand needs a solid hit to make a comeback in Telugu cinema. He lost weight and he is in the best look after he started his acting career. Sharwanand is currently shooting for two films: Ram Abbaraju’s romantic drama and Abhilash Reddy’s sports drama. The young actor is in plans to complete the shoots of both these films by the end of this year and he is in plans to take up new projects.

As per the new update, Sharwanand gave his nod for Sampath Nandi’s mass entertainer and the shooting commences next year. KK Radha Mohan will produce this untitled film and more details will be announced officially soon. Sharwanand is also in talks with UV Creations for a film that will be announced soon.