x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sharwanand signs a new Film

Published on July 31, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya’s Kanguva
image
India to Host 2036 Olympics and Paralympics ?
image
Record budget for Prabhas’ Fauji
image
Thandel Movie Release Date Press Meet
image
Anirudh troubling a Small Attempt

Sharwanand signs a new Film

Sharwanand signs a new Film

Sharwanand needs a solid hit to make a comeback in Telugu cinema. He lost weight and he is in the best look after he started his acting career. Sharwanand is currently shooting for two films: Ram Abbaraju’s romantic drama and Abhilash Reddy’s sports drama. The young actor is in plans to complete the shoots of both these films by the end of this year and he is in plans to take up new projects.

Also Read : No Ganja Shankar for Sharwanand

As per the new update, Sharwanand gave his nod for Sampath Nandi’s mass entertainer and the shooting commences next year. KK Radha Mohan will produce this untitled film and more details will be announced officially soon. Sharwanand is also in talks with UV Creations for a film that will be announced soon.

Next Former Minister expresses concern over Arogyasri scheme Previous High drama in Raj Tarun’s Film Pre-release Event
else

TRENDING

image
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya’s Kanguva
image
Record budget for Prabhas’ Fauji
image
Anirudh troubling a Small Attempt

Latest

image
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya’s Kanguva
image
India to Host 2036 Olympics and Paralympics ?
image
Record budget for Prabhas’ Fauji
image
Thandel Movie Release Date Press Meet
image
Anirudh troubling a Small Attempt

Most Read

image
India to Host 2036 Olympics and Paralympics ?
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Investigates Land Grab Allegations of YSR family
image
Telangana leaders Hawa in Maharashtra elections

Related Articles

Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event Karunya chowdary Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe Vedhika For Fear promotions Narne Nithin engagement with shivani Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe