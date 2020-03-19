Vijay Devarakonda perfectly utilizing coronavirus break

All the shoots across the country came to a halt after the coronavirus outrage dominated all over. Vijay Devarakonda is working for Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter and the recent schedule got wrapped up in Mumbai. Vijay Devarakonda essays the role of a kick-boxer in this action entertainer. The actor is well trained in kick-boxing and he lost enough weight for the role.

He will be showcasing his six-pack abs in some of the episodes in Fighter. After getting an unexpected break, Vijay Devarakonda is working out rigorously to get the desired shape. The six-pack episodes are yet to be canned and Vijay Devarakonda hired a couple of personal trainers to get the needed shape. The shoot of Fighter may start next month and the actor would get ready with his abs by the time.

Ananya Pandey is the leading lady in Fighter and Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar are the producers.