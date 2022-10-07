Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Holidaying in Maldives

Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have done two films together: Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. There are lot of speculations about their relationship but the duo called themselves close friends and well-wishers. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are spotted together in the Mumbai airport before they flew off to the Maldives for a vacation. They are expected to return back to the country after the weekend. On the talk show Koffee with Karan, Vijay was questioned about his equation with Rashmika and it was Ananya Pandey who spilled the beans on their relationship.

Both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika celebrated the New Year in Goa. Vijay Deverakonda is currently on a break and the actor has to resume the shoot of Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana. Rashmika’s first Bollywood film Goodbye released today and Amitab Bachchan played the other lead role along with Rashmika. The actress after returning back from her vacation will commence the shoot of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule. The actress has several other projects lined up.