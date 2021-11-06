Vijay Deverakonda: Happy To Make Money Off Anand

The Deverakonda brothers, Vijay and Anand are aggressively promoting Pushpaka Vimanam. While Vijay Deverakonda produced the film, Anand played the lead role in the comedy drama.

In their latest promotional campaign, Vijay and Anand shared a fun chitchat session as they answered to the most asked questions about Pushpaka Vimanam on Google.

Vijay Deverakonda said he really loves Pushpaka Vimanam’s script and reveals Anand was the one who picked the story and the director. “Anand scored a hit with Middle Class Melodies. It would’ve been stupidness if I hadn’t invested in his immediate next film and made money off him. I am happy to make money off Pushpaka Vimanam.”

Anand Deverakonda said he fell in love with Pushpaka Vimanam’s story when he listened to the first script narration from the director two years ago. He says the film is a comical ride and will leave the viewers in splits.

When asked if he is dating anyone, Vijay said he recently underwent a minor heartbreak and is recovering from the same now. Reacting to the same question Anand said “I don’t know.”

Vijay said Pushpaka Vimanam is more of a comedy thriller with a novel plot. About Anand’s career, Vijay said until Pushpaka Vimanam, he had never provided any inputs or any support to Anand.

Pushpaka Vimanam is tipped to be a proper comedy thriller with a unique plot. The film is releasing in theatres on the 12th of November. It is directed by Damodara.