Vijay Deverakonda Liger’s Multiple Updates

Catch a glimpse of madness on December 31st, as first glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda’s high intense sports action entertainer Liger will be out on the last day of 2021. But, before that, the team is coming up with multiple updates to prepare them for the action bonanza in the first glimpse.

Liger’s big announcement video is coming on December 29th at 10:03 AM. The very next day, BTS stills will be launched at 10:03 AM, while special insta filter will be released at 4 PM.

Liger is going to occupy social media and other platforms for next three days with multiple updates. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda underwent a dramatic physical transformation for his role as an MMA artist.

Legend Mike Tyson is playing a pivotal role in the movie that features Ananya Pandey as Vijay’s love interest. In association with Dharma Productions, Puri Connects is bankrolling the project.