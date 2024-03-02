Vijay Deverakonda signs one more new Film

Despite flops and disasters, Vijay Deverakonda is in demand and he has been signing new projects frequently. His next outing Family Star is in the final stages of shoot and the film is scheduled for April 5th release this year. The actor will soon resume the shoot of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action drama and the will be made in two parts. As per the latest update, Vijay Deverakonda gave his formal nod for one more film after he loved the script. Vidyasagar Chinta who directed Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam will direct this entertainer.

Initial reports say that Dil Raju will produce this entertainer and the shoot commences next year. Vidyasagar is working on the final draft of the script for now. Vijay Deverakonda also gave his nod for Ravikiran Kola who earlier directed Rajavaru Ranigaru. The film too will be produced by Dil Raju. Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju are expected to work for three films if things go well. Family Star too is produced by Dil Raju.