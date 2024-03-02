Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets Engaged

Critically acclaimed Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has done impressive roles in Telugu films like Naandhi, Krack, Veerasimha Reddy and Hanuman. The actress got engaged to a Gallerist named Nicholai Sachdev in Mumbai yesterday in a closed ceremony. The duo released the pictures of their engagement and the wedding is expected to take place soon. Sarathkumar and Radhika were present for the engagement. The wedding will take place later this year.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev have known each other for 14 years and they sought the permission of their parents before getting engaged. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is busy with a bunch of projects in Telugu and Tamil languages. She is one of the highest paid character actress in South currently.