Exclusive updates on Shatamanam Bhavati Sequel

Shatamanam Bhavati is one of the memorable films made for family audience. The film released along with several biggies during Sankranthi and ended up as a blockbuster. Dil Raju announced the sequel for Shatamanam Bhavati and it is titled Shatamanam Bhavati Next Page. The shooting formalities will start soon and the pre-production work of the film is happening currently. Hari who is a co-writer for all the films of Vamshi Paidipally is all set to make his directorial debut with Shatamanam Bhavati Next Page. He has been working in Dil Raju’s camp from the past 4-5 years.

Dil Raju too has been following the script from the past one year. Shirish’s son and young actor Ashish Reddy will play the lead role in this family entertainer. An official announcement will be made soon and the shoot commences later this year. Ashish is done with the shoot of Love Me and the film releases in summer 2024.